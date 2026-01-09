Tucker Carlson Asks Why Conservatives Can’t View Renee Good Shooting Through ‘Human Lens’: ‘A Woman Got Shot in the Face’

Tucker Carlson argued reactions from conservatives to the ICE shooting of a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis are showing just how “desensitized” Americans really are.

“How come so few conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?” Carlson asked in a newsletter for his network subscribers this week.

The post goes on to mention liberals who celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk back in September.

“Say, when something similar, like the killing of Charlie Kirk, happens on the other side, did many on the left celebrate because they thought his political positions were wrong? We have a guess,” the post reads. “Violence around the world is desensitizing Americans to violence at home.”

Renee Good was shot and killed this week by an ICE agent who has been identified as Jonathan Ross. ICE officials have insisted the officer acted in self defense and accused Good of using her vehicle as a weapon, a narrative local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected.

“The 37-year-old was an American citizen and reportedly the mother of a kindergarten-aged child. Did we disagree with her views on immigration? Probably. But that shouldn’t matter,” Carlson’s newsletter reads. “Her death is a tragedy, regardless of her partisan affiliations, ideological beliefs, or who pulled the trigger. A woman was shot in the face.”

Carlson accused American leaders of “normalizing bloodshed” around the globe, citing authorities capturing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and the wars between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas.

“America’s leaders must stop normalizing bloodshed,” the post reads. “That means pulling the plug on ethnic cleansing, viewing war as the last option rather than the first, and please, for the love of God, no more Lindsey Graham frothing over the titillating excitement of KILLING PEOPLE.”