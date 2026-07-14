Joe Scarborough Loses It as He Spoofs Trump’s Riff About the ‘Last Thing’ Lindsey Graham Said to Him

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough cracked himself up on Tuesday as he spoofed President Donald Trump’s phone call into Fox & Friends, during which he told the co-hosts that his SAVE America Act and terminating the filibuster were “important” to the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump’s call into the Fox News studio to discuss Graham’s legacy, after the senator died suddenly on Saturday, derailed when he began talking about voter fraud despite co-host Lawrence Jones’s repeated attempts to steer the conversation back to the loss of one of his “closest friends.”

The moment was mocked by The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who joked that the president had “zoomed through the first five stages of grief.”

After rolling back clips of Trump’s call and Stewart’s joke during Tuesday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough began to spoof the call himself, focusing on the SAVE America Act pitch wrapped up in the president’s on-air eulogy.

“‘The last thing Lindsay said to me, let’s pass an act that doesn’t allow people in 45 states to use their driver’s license and doesn’t let women who get married change their names vote,’” the host said, pretending to be Trump.

“You think that’s what Lindsey said to him?” Scarborough asked.

Co-host Willie Geist joined in: “And let’s make mail-in voting really hard too.”

“‘Let’s make it as hard as it’s ever been to vote in America, that’s what he told me, right before he died,’” Scarborough continued.

“His dying wish,” Geist mocked.

“Right before he reached out and touched the face of God,” Scarborough added, laughing to himself as he finished.

Concluding, he added: “We’ll just say everybody mourns in different ways. And this is –”

“‘Not a great striker of the ball’,” Geist laughed, quoting Trump’s golf quip about Graham exactly, to laughter from the panel.

“Not a great striker of the ball!” Scarborough repeated. “Let them say that about me now.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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