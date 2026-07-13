Trump Claims Lindsey Graham Tried to Take Back His Jan. 6 Criticism ’40 Minutes Later’ in Bizarre Rambling: His ‘One Bad Moment’

President Donald Trump poked at what he called Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) “one bad moment” – criticizing the “January 6th thing” – while calling in to Fox & Friends on Monday to reflect on the late senator’s legacy, adding that the Republican called him “40 minutes later” to take it back.

Graham passed away on Saturday after returning from a trip to Ukraine with preliminary reports pointing to an “aortic dissection” due to heart disease.

In his call to Fox News, the president described Graham, who moved from opponent to close ally, as a “workaholic” and a “great guy” while recalling how the pair would play golf together, joking about the late senator’s average ability on the course.

After Trump digressed into a prolonged ramble about voter fraud and the need for his Save America Act, which he argued Graham supported, he recalled how the senator had criticized him after the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, when he told Congress “enough is enough.”

“He had one bad moment, that was the January 6 thing when he stood up, ‘Alright, now I’ve had it, that’s it, I can’t do it anymore.’ And then he called me 40 minutes later and said, ‘Did I really say that? I can’t believe it!’ and he took it back,” the president said.

He continued, bemused: “So I give him 99 instead of 100, a lot of people are 100, but he had that one little moment.

“It was sort of funny, when he goes- did you see it, by the way?” the president added. “He goes, ‘Now I’ve had it.’ He was just, it was too much for him. He said, ‘This is it, I’ve had it!”

“I had nothing to do with that, by the way, just so you understand, and people got terribly destroyed because of that, they did absolutely nothing wrong, I was very proud to give everybody a pardon,” he said.

Rounding to Graham again, Trump followed: “But Lindsey goes up and he goes, ‘Now I’ve had it, that’s it’ – that was his only bad moment. He said, I wish I never said it about 45 minutes later, he called he said, ‘I made a big mistake, what do I do?’”

“So I give him a 99.9 instead of 100, you know? That’s one of those things,” he concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

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