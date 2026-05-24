Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) clapped back hard at a young MAGA influencer who criticized his skepticism on President Donald Trump’s still-to-be-finalized peace deal with Iran.

In a feisty exchange on X late Satuday, Cruz mixed it up with Alex Bruesewitz — a 29-year-old influencer who has an informal role as an outside advisor of the president’s. The exchange kicked off after Cruz said he was “deeply concerned” about some of the reported details of the deal with Iran.

“President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term,” Cruz wrote on X. “He was right to do so, and we achieved extraordinary military results—including destroying all of their missiles & drones and sinking their entire navy. If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant “death to America”—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.”

Bruesewitz replied to the Cruz post and slammed the senator for breaking with Trump.

“No one asked you, bro,” Bruesewitz told Cruz. “Stop trying to undermine the President and his administration.”

The senator unleashed a stinging attack in response.

“Hush, child,” Cruz said. “The adults are talking. I’m not your ‘bro.’ And young political grifters pushing Iran appeasement are not remotely helping the President.”

Cruz is not the only major conservative figure to question the reported details of the framework of the deal. Mike Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State during President Trump’s first term, said the proposed deal, “eing floated with Iran seems straight out of the Wendy Sherman–Robert Malley–Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world. Not remotely America First.”

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