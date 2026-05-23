President Donald Trump announced a “PEACE” deal with Iran has been “largely negotiated” and is on the verge of being signed after he talked to a number of leaders from the Muslim world and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

The president shared the update in a post on Truth Social.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump posted. “In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

That came after Trump rattled off a number of leaders he spoke to during a call inside the Oval Office. Trump posted:

We just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE. An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well.

The president’s announcement comes a few hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio teased a deal was on the verge of being agreed to.

“I don’t have news for you at this very moment, but there might be some news a little later today,” Rubio told reporters in India. “There may not be. I hope there will be, but I’m not sure yet.”

Trump’s announcement also comes 84 days after the Iran war started on February 28, when joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The war — dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the president — has officially been paused since early April when Trump announced a ceasefire, although that has been violated several times by Iran; the U.S. has responded with its own strikes, largely in an effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

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