President Donald Trump posted an image on social media Sunday which depicted former President Barack Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, and other political enemies decked out in prison garb.

In the post to his Truth Social platform, the president showed Obama, Comey, and six others in mugshot-style images set against the backdrop of opening titles of The Brady Bunch — only this group of eight was captioned as “The Shady Bunch” and depicted in orange prison jumpsuits.

“This is a bad (Sick!) group of people,” Trump wrote. “Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization!”

This photo comes on the heels of Trump’s DOJ securing a second indictment against Comey in the past year — this one in connection with the social media post in which Comey showed a photo of seashells arranged to read “86 47.” Comey recently said he may file a claim for the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund which was set up after the president dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against his IRS.

“It’s to compensate people who’ve been targeted by the Justice Department for, they say, personal, political or ideological reasons,” Comey told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday. “So I’m guessing I’ll be in line. I hope I’ll be ahead of those who savagely beat police officers and sacked the Capitol.”

Trump has posted similar images numerous times suggesting that Obama should be imprisoned.

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