‘I Don’t Like a Few People’: Trump Dishes on ‘Really Great Meeting’ With Senate GOP Described as ‘Total Cluster F*ck’

President Donald Trump called a Wednesday afternoon meeting of the Senate GOP caucus “really great” shortly after it was described as a “total cluster f*ck” by another source.

Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio reported that Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), “came in guns blazing, at one point stopped calling Trump ‘Mr. President’ and referred to him as ‘brother.’”

Cassidy himself later explained that Trump “did not particularly care for my comments, raised his voice, I lost my temper…it’s the Irish in me.”

The president also reportedly took aim at Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Dave McCormick (R-PA). The first three voted in favor of a war powers resolution vis-a-vis the conflict in Iran on Tuesday, while the other two were not present to cast a vote.

“The Senate GOP meeting with Trump is not going well. ‘A total cluster f#ck,’ one person said.” tweeted Semafor’s Burgess Everett.

Trump acknowledged the tension, but struck a much more positive tone in remarks he delivered to the press after the meeting while standing beside Senate GOP leadership in the Capitol.

“I think we had a really great meeting, and we’re very proud of the party. We like our leader. We like everybody, really, in the room. I don’t like a few people, but that’s okay, I think you know who they are. But we-, I’ll give you that information someday. But for the most part, we have a really well-unified party. And I said it very strongly: we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. We’re the most powerful, we’re the smartest, we’re the most respected. Two years ago, we were a laughingstock all over the world. We had a terrible group of people representing us. Every leader — I just left G7 — every leader, and we had a lot of people, in addition to G7, as you know, came. Everyone said, what we’ve done in a year and a half is a miracle. We have the hottest country in the world, and we want to keep it that way,” he began before continuing:

We have more factories being built right now than we have at any point at any time in the history of our country. And all of those factories are opening up soon. It’s all jobs. And our job numbers are incredible anyway. I see that oil just broke the $70 number. Who would have thought that was going to happen? And that’s during a war. And Iran is being very nice, they’re agreeing to everything that I want. And they have to. Otherwise, we just go back and do what we have to do. Thank you very much.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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