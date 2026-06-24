Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) busted out an ’80s comedy reference that went right over a reporter’s head as the senator slammed Larry David’s criticism of the recent UFC fight card outside the White House.

TMZ DC’s Jacob Wasserman caught up with Fetterman on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and asked the senator for a response to David, the comedian and writer with credits like Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

David spoke with Variety at the premiere of his new show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, and he called the UFC event a “travesty.”

“It was a travesty,” he said. “What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

Fetterman wasn’t feeling David’s take on the event, which was to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, and went all the way back to 1981’s Stripes to give a response.

“I’d say lighten up, Francis,” Fetterman said.

😬 John Fetterman rips Larry David for being embarrassed by White House UFC event. 🎥: @jacob_wass pic.twitter.com/VgEWirsU36 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2026

The line comes from the Bill Murray-starring film, where he goes through Army basic training. During one famous scene a character named Francis (played by Conrad Dunn) informs the other soldiers he wants to be called “psycho” and he’ll kill anyone for calling him Francis. He then goes through a laundry list of reasons he could kill someone.

“Lighten up, Francis,” Sgt. Hulka (played by Warren Oates) flatly tells him.

The film also stars Harold Ramis (who co-wrote the screenplay), John Candy, and others in early roles.

Wasserman did not appear to know the reference, asking about the “Francis” drop multiple times.

Fetterman told David to “get over himself.”

“Hey, I’m proud to be an American, and if you are embarrassed or whatever because of a UFC thing, get over yourself, dude!” the senator said, repeating the line as he entered an elevator.

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