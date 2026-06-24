President Donald Trump reportedly jabbed a Republican senator during a Wednesday lunch meeting for missing a key vote — though the senator missed the vote because he was campaigning with Trump.

Trump met with Republican senators at a Wednesday lunch shortly after he made the surprise announcement that he was cancelling a ceremony for the signing of a bipartisan housing bill aimed at increasing housing supply and lowering costs for Americans. The president said he was cancelling the ceremony and doesn’t want to sign until the Senate passes the SAVE Act, voter ID legislation that would put more restrictions and requirements on voting.

MS NOW congressional journalist Mychael Schnell and others reported leaks from the closed-door meeting.

One person described it as a “total clusterf*ck,” according to Semafor’s Burgess Everett.

Schnell reported that Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was “yelling” at Trump at one point.

She also reported that Trump at one point turned his attention to Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) for missing a war powers vote. The president was reportedly upset about the rebuke he received from the GOP-led Senate the day prior.

The Senate passed a non-binding resolution to invoke the War Powers Act on Wednesday, with four Republican senators joining the effort: Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Cassidy. The resolution tells the president to end the war with Iran, but it is not legally binding.

McCormick and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were absent for the vote. As Schnell noted, however, McCormick had good reason not to be there that Trump should have remembered, and even if he was, it would not have changed the outcome.

INSIDE THE SENATE GOP LUNCH WITH TRUMP: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) confronted President Trump over the Iran memorandum of understanding, a source familiar with the lunch conversation tells me @MSNOWNews. Cassidy was “yelling” at Trump, the source said. This source also tells me… — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 24, 2026

“This source also tells me that Trump went after Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) for missing yesterday’s war powers vote, which was successful, 48-50,” Schnell reported. “But worth noting: McCormick was with Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. And even if he were at the Capitol, the resolution still would’ve been successful because McConnell was absent.”

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