‘I Don’t Wanna Tell You Jack Sh*t!’ Ilhan Omar Snaps at ‘Stupid’ Reporter for Asking About Her Financial ‘Discrepancies’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) snapped at a reporter for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s media network on Tuesday after she was asked about financial “discrepancies” that inflated her wealth by millions of dollars.

Confronting Omar in the halls of Congress, Alison Steinberg, a reporter for LindellTV said, “The last time I spoke to you, you said that I was stupid for asking about your financial disclosure, but there are some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain them? How did you make such a big mistake?”

Omar replied that the reporter was “stupid for asking me anything.”

“I am?” Steinberg said.

“Yes,” Omar shot back.

🚨 "STUPID" & "JACK SH*T" – ILHAN OMAR'S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH "CORRECTION" We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction." Her response to our reporter:

"I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything." And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026

“Well, what about the American people who are wondering how you made such a big mistake?” Steinberg pressed.

Omar insisted, “I have explained to the American people,” to which Steinberg questioned, “What’s the explanation?”

“I have given them the explanation,” Omar said.

When Steinberg asked, “Do you wanna tell our viewers?” Omar snapped, “I don’t wanna tell you jack sh*t! How about that?”

The congresswoman has repeatedly dodged questions about her financial disclosure after accounting errors reportedly inflated her wealth by millions of dollars.

Omar raised eyebrows after her 2025 financial disclosure showed that she and her husband owned assets valued between $6 million and $30 million – a huge rise over her financial disclosure the previous year.

After the congresswoman received backlash, including calls for an investigation into her finances, the filing was amended to say that her assets were worth between just $18,000 and $95,000.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” said Jacklyn Rogers, a spokeswoman for Omar, in a statement. “The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

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