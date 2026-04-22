Fox News Sets WHCD Bash Ahead of Network’s 30th Anniversary and America250

Close industry watchers had speculated about whether Fox News would join all of the other major broadcast and cable news networks in hosting an event during White House Correspondents Dinner weekend. Mediaite hears that indeed they will be – and they’re bringing some big names with them.

The Fox News bash — taking place ahead of the network’s 30th anniversary and America250 — will be held at the Washington Hilton before Saturday night’s dinner. The exclusive VIP cocktail pre-party is slated to draw a crosscurrent of Trump-world officials, celebrities and the network’s own power players.

Among the notables expected are; President Donald Trump’s self-confessed “number one fan” Nicki Minaj, Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk, country music artist Chris Tomlin and NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Several senior Trump administration officials are also confirmed — such as White House communications director Steven Cheung and U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host herself. Newly minted Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is also slated to be there, as is Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Those outside VIPs will be joined by most of the network’s heavy-hitters such as anchors Bret Baier and Harris Faulkner, as well as father-and-son duo Steve Doocy and Peter Doocy. Familiar faces from the Fox & Friends curvy couch are also expected, including Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones, alongside a wide roster of on-air regulars.

Fox News’ top executive will also be in the room, with network CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace set to appear.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner weekend remains one of Washington’s most crowded and closely watched social fixtures, with dozens of events pulling in journalists, political insiders and cultural figures from across the country.

This year sees the return of long-running parties alongside a fresh crop of buzzy new gatherings, culminating in the dinner itself, which will feature mentalist Oz Pearlman rather than a traditional comedian as host.

On top of it all, anticipation around the WHCA dinner surged after Trump confirmed last month he would attend, his first appearance since taking office after skipping the event throughout his first term.

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