Maury Povich did not buy into his guest Joy Behar’s claim that Democrats “do not play politics” and “rewrite” rules like Republicans.

Reid joined Povich for an episode of his On Par podcast, released on Tuesday, and Povich called out Reid at one point in a moment that may have viewers recalling Povich’s same no-nonsense approach to his daytime talk show where he was most famous for informing folks whether or are not they are the father.

“First of all, Democrats do not play politics the way Republicans do,” Reid said, earning an immediate reaction from Povich.

“Oh, come on, Joy, please,” he said.

“They do not. They do not. Democrats play by the Marquess de Queensberry rules. They’re not rule breakers,” Reid shot back.

Povich pointed to a potential scenario involving the Supreme Court to call out Reid’s point. He argued Democrats would absolutely “play politics” if Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ends up retiring and President Donald Trump gets a fourth chance to nominate a conservative.

“You’re trying to tell me if the Democrats take the Senate in 2027 and Alito retires and Trump names a Supreme Court justice, that Democrats are going to have hearings and actually confirm him or her?” Povich asked.

“I think they would,” Reid answered.

“Not a chance,” Povich said, adding that an ongoing partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown caused by protesting Senate Democrats proves his point about both sides playing the same games.

Reid still insisted Republicans manipulate the rules and play politics in Congress far more than Democrats.

“Democrats capitulate, and they try to play by the rules,” Reid argued. “Republicans don’t care about the rules. They rewrite the rules.”

Watch above via On Par with Maury Povich.

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