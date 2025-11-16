A pro-MAGA reporter caught in the middle of a feud between President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is publicly going to bat for the latter.

In a post to X on Saturday, Brian Glenn — who covers the White House for pro-Trump outlet Real America’s Voice — made a public declaration of his love for Greene, whom the president is attacking as a “traitor.”

“I love this woman,” Glenn wrote — posting several photos of himself alongside the congresswoman. “I love this country. God bless America.”

I love this woman.

I love this country.

God bless America. 🇺🇸@RepMTG pic.twitter.com/JqZAvgq5Rq — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) November 15, 2025

Greene — who says she has been the target of threats since Trump has gone after her — responded to her boyfriend in kind.

“I love you @brianglenntv,” Greene wrote.

The nasty spat between Trump and Greene has put Glenn in an awkward spot. Glenn has been nothing short of a cheerleader for the president — often getting called on during White House press engagements to deliver fawning praise or to tee Trump up for a rant about a political enemy.

But on Friday, Trump went nuclear on Glenn’s girlfriend.

“All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added, “I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Glenn went on to mix it up with Pro-Trump activist Laura Loomer — who herself has been embroiled in a battle with Rep. Greene. Loomer started the heated exchange by responding to Glenn’s X post about Greene.

“Nobody cares, simp!” Loomer said — referring to Glenn’s declaration of love for Greene. “Trump should revoke your White House press pass.”

Nobody cares, simp! Trump should revoke your White House press pass! https://t.co/NuR8ZhC5if — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

Glenn replied, “Shut up bitch” — although he put the remark in quotes and included a laughing emoji, making the exact nature of his remark somewhat unclear.

“Shut up bitch” 😂 — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) November 16, 2025

But Loomer appeared to interpret the comment as serious.

“Oh no,” Loomer wrote. “MTG’s boyfriend who cheated on his wife to be with an ape is calling me a bitch. How will I ever recover?”

Oh no MTG’s boyfriend who cheated on his wife to be with an ape is calling me a bitch. How will I ever recover? https://t.co/JhpYRTg6fQ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 16, 2025

——