The 37-year-old man shot and killed by federal agents on Saturday morning was identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Two people familiar with the situation confirmed the man’s identity to the paper.

Footage from Saturday morning showed Pretti tussling with multiple agents before several rounds go off. Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the deceased was a 37-year-old male and a citizen living in Minneapolis. He did not confirm his identity at a Saturday press conference. O’Hara also revealed Pretti was believed to be a “lawful gun owner.”

DHS officials have accused Pretti of approaching officers with a firearm.

They said in their statement:

An individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.

Protesters have been clashing with federal agents on the ground in Minneapolis since the shooting, with tear gas being deployed multiple times. Protests were already occurring in the city after 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said on Saturday that the video he watched of the shooting showed the “pummeling” and “killing” of a constituent. He renewed a call for ICE and federal agents to leave his city.

“How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” he asked, calling for President Donald Trump to remove his federal agents and end their deportation mission.

This is a developing story and it has been updated.

