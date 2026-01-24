‘An American City in 2026’: MS Anchor Stunned By Chaos As Feds Pump Tear Gas Shots At Protesters Amid New Shooting

MS NOW’s Ali Velshi was stunned by Saturday’s deadly shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis and the subsequent tear gas rounds that were shot at protesters.

One visibly upset protester screamed at ICE agents as thick, white smoke enveloped him.

“Wow, what a scene in an American city in 2026 in Minneapolis,” Velshi said before announcing the death of the person who was shot earlier by federal agents.

Footage was taken of the shooting which showed agents having a physical altercation with a man and then multiple rounds being fired. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) revealed that he spoke to the White House about the shooting. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a press conference that they believe the deceased was a mid-30s white male who was a citizen living in the city. DHS claimed in a statement that the man approached agents armed with a handgun and multiple clips.

“I’ll show you the video, unfortunately, of this in a few moments,” Velshi said, adding that protesters were congregating around where the man was shot and killed.

“We have video of the shooting. Now this is all hard to watch. This is unbelievable that this is an American city in 2026,” Velshi continued. “And this is federal agents versus the residents of that city. I’m going to show you this video, and I normally say, don’t look away because you can’t look at way at moments like this. I have to tell you, this is really graphic.”

Velshi added, “Again, I’m gonna warn you, this is really, really graphic,” before playing the video.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!