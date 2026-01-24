Cops Say Deportation Force Shooting Victim Was 37-Year-Old White Male — And ‘Lawful Gun Owner’

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara shared some new details on the man shot and killed by Border Patrol on Saturday during a press conference shortly after the incident.

O’Hara told reporters authorities believe the man who was shot was a 37-year-old white man who was a resident of Minneapolis. He said Minneapolis PD “believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry”; he did not share the man’s name but said the man’s only interaction with law enforcement previously was for traffic tickets.

Footage from the incident showed agents tussling with a man before multiple shots went off. O’Hara said his information was “limited” right now but that he had watched the clip of the shooting.

His comments came after Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported the protester was armed with a 9 mm gun.

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Here is what the Department of Homeland Security said about the shooting; its post on X included a picture of the same handgun as the one in Melugin’s picture:

An individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.

The shooting on Saturday comes a few weeks after an ICE officer shot and killed 37-year-old protester Renee Good. A number of anti-ICE and Border Patrol protests have taken place since then, both in Minneapolis and across the country.

O’Hara spoke to reporters right after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) talked. Frey said the footage on Saturday showed agents “pummeling” and “killing” “one of our constituents,” before urging President Donald Trump to end his crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota.

“How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” Frey asked.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!