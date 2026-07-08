‘If I Go, You Go’: Trump Tells Reporter She’ll Be Killed if Iran Hits Air Force One

Asked on Wednesday about a potential Iranian threat to Air Force One, President Donald Trump responded to a reporter, “If I go, you go.”

The comments came after Trump revealed Wednesday that he would return from the NATO summit aboard the existing Air Force One rather than the $400 million Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar. Trump said the new plane was instead flying to military bases in Europe so U.S. troops could see it because it is “truly magnificent.” The explanation did little to quell questions about the foreign-built aircraft, which has faced scrutiny from security experts and lawmakers over potential intelligence and safety risks.

Also on Wednesday, Trump announced the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement was effectively over, blaming Iran for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. By Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Central Command said it had launched additional strikes on Iranian forces at Trump’s direction.

“Were you aware of any credible threat by Iran to Air Force One?” the reporter asked aboard the plane en route to Joint Base Andrews.

“Well, I have a threat all the time,” the president responded. “I’m number one on their list, before you. But if I go, you go, right?”

“Mmhm,” the journalist said back. “But was there a specific—”

Trump proceeded to cut her off to add, “Perhaps someday you want to change professions.”

In the same Wednesday press gaggle, the president said that Iranian officials called him “a little while ago” and “want to make a deal so badly,” but, “I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making the deal.”

When asked why the country attacked commercial vessels if they really want to make a deal, Trump responded, “Because,” before hesitating and adding, “They’re sorta crazy, to be honest with you. They’re a little bit out of control.”

Watch the clips above via @WhiteHouse on YouTube.

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