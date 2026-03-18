US Reportedly Coordinated with Israel on Unprecedented Strikes of Iranian Gas Fields Amid Energy Market Chaos

President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly coordinated with and approved of Israel’s latest strike on an Iranian natural gas processing facility.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces launched attacks on multiple facilities on the South Pars gas field in southwestern Iran. The field is one of the largest gas fields in the world and crucial to Iran’s economy, and the attack came as Iran continued to restrict passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This turmoil within the energy market has led to steep increases in gas prices across the globe.

According to a report from Axios, Tuesday’s attacks were carried out with the approval of the Trump administration. The report continued:

This is the first time Israel has struck natural gas facilities in Iran, which are key to Iran’s economy. The Israeli officials said the strike was coordinated with and approved by the Trump administration. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that several facilities in the South Pars gas field near Bushehr were targeted. According to the report, emergency teams were on the scene and trying to extinguish the fire.

As noted in the report, the U.S.’s approval of the strikes marked a dramatic shift from its stance just a week ago. After Israel bombed Iranian oil depots, the Trump administration was reportedly “dismayed” by the move and it was viewed as the first major disagreement between the two countries in the war. Days later, it was reported that the U.S. explicitly asked Israel to stop bombing Iran’s energy infrastructure.

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