House Republican Says Dropping Trump’s Truth Social Posts Over Iran Could Spark Revolution

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) suggested on Wednesday that the Department of Defense could trigger a revolution in Iran if it airdrops leaflets with President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts on them.

Hamadeh offered the idea during a meeting of the House Armed Services Committee, where Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified as part of the Pentagon’s budget request for fiscal year 2027.

The hearing was contentious at times, as Hegseth battled several Democrats on the panel. Before the hearing, protesters heckled Hegseth and called him a “war criminal” as he arrived at the Capitol.

Toward the end of the meeting, Hamadeh asked about the use of psy-ops in the ongoing war with Iran, which is currently paused by a ceasefire.

“We have air superiority in Iran,” Hamadeh said. “And it seems like there’s no internet connectivity in Iran. Are we doing any leaflet drops over there?”

“We’ve explored a variety of different actions, many of which are classified, but that could restore additional communications capability to the Iranian people,” Hegseth replied.

“I would love for President Trump’s Truth Social post to be leafleted all over Iran, to be honest with you,” the congressman said. “I think that would encourage them to actually take to the streets.”

Trump has posted frequently about the conflict. In one particularly alarming post, the president suggested the U.S. was about to wipe Iran off the map.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump said of Iran on April 7. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Watch above via the House Armed Services Committee.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!