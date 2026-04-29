Fox’s Brit Hume Says if Midterms Were Held Today, Republicans Would Lose Big: ‘The House Would Be Obviously Gone’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said that barring a dramatic turnaround, Republicans will lose the House and potentially the Senate in November’s elections.

Republicans narrowly control the House 217-212 and the Senate 53-47. Historically, the incumbent president’s party loses seats in midterm elections. Democrats are widely expected to retake the House because of historical trends, as well as President Donald Trump’s unpopularity. In the Senate, Democrats face an uphill climb thanks to a challenging map this cycle. To take the Senate, Democrats will need to net four seats.

On Wednesday’s Special Report, Hume offered his thoughts on the midterms.

“I think people are concerned about the economy, and the Republicans are likely to pay a price for that,” he said, noting that the war on Iran has created upward pressure on energy prices, which need to come down if the GOP is to have any chance. “There’s some hope among Republicans that if we get a successful outcome of this war in Iran… that the gasoline prices and other prices will come down, people will feel better about the economy, that the Trump program will bring about some strengthening growth, that some of the measures he’s taken in terms of taxes and regulation will pay off, and that they’ll have a chance of doing well in the midterms.”

Hume went on to call retaining the House “a long shot” for Republicans.

“And I think if the election were held today, given in the middle of this conflict, that the House would be obviously gone. And there’s a good chance that the Senate would go, too,” he added. “But the war outcome, I think, will produce a reset, for better or for worse, for each party. If it turns out well, I think the president would have a lot to run on, and the party would swing behind that because they’ve been behind this war. If it turns out in a way that is unconvincing to people that it was worth it, woe be unto the Republicans.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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