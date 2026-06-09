‘It’s a Con!’ Bill O’Reilly Goes All in Pushing California Election Fraud Claims

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert sparred with veteran conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly on Monday night over whether or not MAGA-world accusations of voter fraud in California should be taken seriously.

“So what’s the story here? And I’m trying to figure out what you’re saying. The story is that people don’t care. The story that people are saying the answer to all those problems is to spend more money. Or the answer — or the story that you think it is — is that the people really do care and their votes aren’t being fairly counted,” Vitter began to kick of the debate.

O’Reilly replied, “Well, I don’t believe the citizen base in Los Angeles cares about their community. And as you know, I did a special in San Francisco, and that was blatantly obvious — blatantly. But L.A. is worse than San Francisco. San Francisco has gotten cleaned up. I was there. Nah, bull. It’s a bunch of crap.”

“If you go down to the Tenderloin District, you see the same stuff that I saw on Super Bowl Sunday. They can say they cleaned it up. There isn’t a person in the world that wants to live in those SRO hotels. Nobody. Because you go in there, they beat the hell out of you. They steal your dope and money. And that hasn’t changed one bit. The Honduran gangs that sell the narcotics — they have not been arrested. They have not been taken down. ICE is not involved. Don’t tell me San Francisco’s changed. It has not. That is blatant propaganda. And as I said, L.A. is worse,” O’Reilly claimed.

Vittert continued, “OK, but this issue of calling the election in California versus a fraud versus rigged — this is President Trump, a little bit more of his interview with Kristen Welker. Take a listen.” NewsNation then rolled the exchange between the Meet the Press moderator and Trump that led to the president storming off the set over the weekend as his claims of voter fraud were challenged.

President Donald Trump and many of his allies have accused Democrats of rigging the vote in LA as Spencer Pratt moved into third place this week as votes continue to be counted. Notably, final polls going into election day showed Pratt landing in third and being shut out of the November runoff.

Vittert followed up, “Is Trump doing himself any favors — and Republicans any—”

“Wait, wait, wait. This is a con!” cut in O’Reilly, adding, “And it’s a big, giant con. There’s no evidence. That was true in 2020, and you’re not going to blow President Trump out of his opinion that it was a rigged election in 2020 — nothing anyone will say will change his mind. That’s what he wants to believe.”

“And there was no evidence presented to the American people that massive fraud took place. That’s still being investigated. Whether they come up with anything, I have no idea. But for Kristen Welker to say there’s no evidence of fraud in California when the vote was less than a week ago — I mean, the woman is an advocate for the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. That’s who is running—” O’Reilly fumed as Vittert asked:

Yeah. Bill, you’re telling me that if a Democratic politician came on your show and said there was fraud in Michigan when Donald Trump won, you wouldn’t say, “What’s the evidence?” You’d say, “OK, I agree there’s fraud?”

O’Reilly agreed, “Of course I would say, ‘Where’s the evidence?’ — but not four days after the vote. How could there possibly be an assemblage of evidence? How could you do it? You couldn’t do it.”

Vittert replied, “So what would you say to any politician? What should she have said?”

O’Reilly offered, “‘The feds are investigating it.’ That’s the right thing to do — and let them see what they come up with. But to say baselessly — and for the media to say, ‘Oh, you don’t have any evidence,’ about a vote in California when it was six days ago — it’s absurd. It’s a joke, and I mean that literally. This isn’t serious journalism.

“We just called Steve Hilton, the Republican, to proceed to the runoff as well. So this would be that there was fraud for the super-progressive candidate in L.A. and not enough fraud for Steve Hilton?” pressed Vittert.

“Correct,” replied O’Reilly, adding, “That’s the analysis that’s correct — that Hilton, I don’t know whether he got a fair count or not, but because the state is so massive, 55 million people, it’s a lot harder to do fraud than it would be in Los Angeles, where the city controls the dogs who vote. I mean, look, Leland — just go there. Just go there and with your own eyes look at the deterioration of that city. It’s shocking.”

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.

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