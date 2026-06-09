Trump Torpedoed By Merciless Pool Reports on Knicks Game — From Conservative Reporter

President Donald Trump was the subject of some absolutely merciless pool reports on the Knicks game that refuted his claim of an “amazing” reception from fans — and were filed by a reporter from a conservative newspaper.

The president was already taking heavy criticism over his attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals when it was announced that fans would have to show up two hours early for a TSA-style screening and a 10-square-block blockade went up hours before that.

When Trump appeared on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem, the fans loudly booed the president — and many went on to blame him when he presided over a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game, 46-day winning streak.

But Trump seemed oblivious to the barrage when he spoke to reporters for about 17 minutes after the game, saying he thought the reception was “amazing” and consisted of “mostly cheers.”

He must not have read any of the pool reports filed by Jeff Mordock, the White House Reporter for the conservative The Washington Times.

In one report, Mordock described the booing as “thunderous” and observed that Knicks owner James Dolan “appeared to be smirking” during the jeers:

From: Jeff Mordock

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2026 8:40 PM

Subject: Out of Town Pool Report #9 – POTUS booed POTUS was thunderously booed when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the National anthem. It was loud and long, but quickly changed to cheers when the camera quickly panned to Jalen Brunson on the court. POTUS was standing with his hand over his heart during the national anthem. He was standing between Kai Trump and James Dolan who seemed to be smirking at the boos. Jeff Mordock

Several other Mordock dispatches contained less-than-pleasant color from the visit, including derisive fan signs and gestures on the way to MSG:

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2026 7:39 PM

Subject: Out of Town Pool Report #6 – MSG arrival The motorcade arrived at MSG at 7:38. Your pool did not spot POTUS. Uneventful ride along FDR Drive though we spotted several Knicks watch parties on apartment balconies and one

Near the Brooklyn Bridge. Lots of photos and videos. The pool counted two middle fingers and one thumbs down. One sign side “Nobody wants you here.” Another said “Trump must go,” and two others said “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” Lots and lots of people wearing Knicks jerseys and hats.

Another report included a detail about Trump’s reaction — or lack thereof — to a positive development for the Knicks:

Sent: Monday, June 8, 2026 9:44 PM

Subject: Out of Town Pool Report #10 Adam Silver in Trump’s suite NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is currently in Trump’s suite and is talking with POTUS and another man who appears to be Bruce Blakeman, a GOP candidate for NY Gov. POTUS was spotted eating bucket of fries and the pool did not appear to have ketchup. He was also taking sips from what appeared to be a Diet Coke bottle. That’s interesting bc the NBA has an exclusive contract with Pepsi so someome had to bring it in for him bc you can’t get Coke at MSG. The Knicks just tied it up and Trump did not notably react.

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