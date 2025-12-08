Judi Dench Shockingly Declares: Harvey Weinstein ‘Has Done His Time’

Legendary actress Dame Judi Dench said she believes convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein “has done his time,” claiming she can forgive him because “to me it’s personal.”

Dench sat down for an interview with Radio Times in which she discussed her previous friendship with both Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey, who was found not guilty of charges of sexual assault in 2023. Spacey is facing additional allegations of sexual assault, and is set to be tried next October.

“Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text,” said Dench. “I saw a bit of film of Harvey walking with two sticks and you think, ‘Well…’ I knew Harvey and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience – very fortunately for me,” she said.

Dench said she can extend forgiveness to Weinstein, who is currently serving out a 16-year prison sentence for his conviction for sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2022.

“I imagine he’s done his time,” she said. “I don’t know. To me it’s personal – forgiveness.”

Dench spoke out in support of those who initially accused Weinstein in 2017. She noted at the time that the close working relationship she had maintained with the famed producer, claiming she knew nothing about his conduct and offering her “wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.”

“Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” she said.

The former Hollywood mogul was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act in Manhattan in 2020. The verdict, which resulted in a 23-year prison sentence, was overturned in a mistrial in 2024.

Weinstein has since been convicted on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree at a re-trial of the New York case, while awaiting a new trial for charges within the case. He is appealing his Los Angeles conviction.