JUST IN: Trump Secures Release of American Citizen Imprisoned in Saudi Arabia Over Tweets

President Donald Trump secured the release of a U.S. citizen who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom.

On Wednesday, the family of 75-year-old Saad Almadi released a statement announcing his release. The family credited Trump — who met with Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman the day before — for making the Almadi’s freedom possible.

The statement continued:

Our family is overjoyed that, after four long years, our father, Saad Almadi, is finally on his way home to the United States! This day would not have been possible without President Donald Trump and the tireless efforts of his administration. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Sebastian Gorka and the team at the National Security Council, as well as everyone at the State Department. We also extend our thanks to the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh for keeping our father safe these past four years. Throughout this ordeal, we have been supported by Speaker Mike Johnson and his staff, along with the NGO community—including the Foley Foundation, the Middle East Democracy Center, American Hostages NGO, and the Bring Our Families Home Campaign. This case has always been about free speech, and the courageous voices of Josh Rogin and Steven Nelson ensured our father’s story was heard around the world. Thank you to everyone who stood by us during this horrific ordeal. We hope the support and care we received will continue for those still held hostage in Saudi Arabia and in other parts of the world.

Statement from the Almadi family pic.twitter.com/cGCAnfZGtq — Almadi Ibrahim Saad (@IbrahimSAlmadi) November 19, 2025

Almadi — a Florida retiree — was first detained by Saudi authorities in 2021. The government accused him of terrorism due to a series of tweets he made criticizing the government. Almadi was originally sentenced to 16 years in prison, but was freed in 2023.

Although he was released from prison, he was barred from leaving Saudi Arabia until 2026. His family also claimed the Saudi government pressured him to give up his U.S. citizenship.