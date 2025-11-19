‘So Bizarre’: Fox’s Mark Levin Baffled by Trump’s Middle Eastern Alliances

Fox News’ Mark Levin expressed his bafflement over President Donald Trump’s close relationships with the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

In a tweet reacting to Trump’s designation of the latter as a major non-NATO ally at a state dinner on Tuesday evening, Levin wrote:

So, Saudi Arabia is to become a major non-NATO ally, and Qatar is a protectorate for which we will go to war if necessary. The problem is that Saudi Arabia’s main enemy apart from Iran is Qatar. Qatar’s main enemy is Saudi Arabia, which they would love to overthrow through terror groups. The two countries have long despised each other. Therefore, we are promising to defend both. It all seems so bizarre.

Levin, a longtime supporter of Trump, has nevertheless been critical of Trump’s cozy relationship with the Qataris during his second term.

After Trump signed an executive order stating that “it is the policy of the United States to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar against external attack,” and that “the United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States” earlier this year, Levin counted himself among the many conservatives outraged by the pledge.

“Our new protectorate, Qatar,” mused Levin. “If the leadership of Hamas in Qatar is killed by Israel, are we going to war with Israel? Wouldn’t it have been better to condition any military defense of Qatar on some basic requirements? For example: turnover the Hamas leaders; no more funding of terrorists worldwide: no more funding of Marxist-Islamist groups in the United States. This is the bare minimum.”

“I’m sure Qatarlson and the other Qatarites and assorted grifters and bigots will denounce a deal that ostensibly commits our children to fight for Qatar,” he added in a dig aimed at Tucker Carlson.