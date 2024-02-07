White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to engage with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about a recent gaffe from President Joe Biden.

In a terse exchange during Tuesday’s White House briefing, the Fox News correspondent asked about a moment on Monday when Biden appeared to confuse French President Emmanuel Macron with the former French leader François Mitterrand — who died in 1996.

“How is President Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is okay — even though in Las Vegas, he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996?” Doocy said — referring to an NBC News poll which found 76 percent of Americans have “major” or “moderate” concerns about the president “not having the necessary physical or mental health” to serve in a second term.

Jean-Pierre promptly dismissed the question.

“I’m not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you, sir,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“Why is it a rabbit hole?!” Doocy asked.

“You saw the president in Vegas, in California,” Jean-Pierre said. “You’ve seen the president in South Carolina. You saw him in Michigan. I’ll just leave it there.”

Watch above, via Fox News.