A media outlet run by the Russian government delighted in billionaire Elon Musk’s vulgar defense of Tucker Carlson’s upcoming interview with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after Musk criticized American journalists for “giving a blowjob” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Alluding to the soon-to-be released conversation between Carlson and Putin on X Tuesday night, Glenn Greenwald offered his own defense of it by drawing an equivalency between Putin and Zelensky and asking “Who were the American journalists who conducted even minimally adversarial interviews with Zelensky?”

That rhetorical question inspired Musk to reply “To be fair, it’s hard for them to talk while giving a blowjob at the same time.”

Musk’s reply caught the attention of the propagandists at RT, which is funded and controlled by the Russian government.

“First there was a question — and then there was an answer,” mused RT’s official account on X alongside a screenshot of Greenwald and Musk’s posts.

Carlson announced on Tuesday that he would be interviewing Putin, who launched a bloody and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. In a video explaining his reasoning for speaking with Putin, Carlson declared that “the war in Ukraine is a human disaster” and argued that it has “utterly reshaped the global military and trade alliances ” as well as “upended the world economy.”

He went on to insist that “the populations of the English-speaking countries” are poorly informed about the war and its ramifications because “their media outlets are corrupt” and “and “lie to their readers and viewers… mostly by omission.”

Notably, Carlson did not acknowledge that the war began with Russia’s attack on Ukraine. He has previously suggested that policymakers “hate” Russia because it is built on “Christian precepts.”