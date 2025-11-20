Larry Summers Steps Down From Harvard Role as University Reviews Epstein Emails

Larry Summers is to immediately leave his Harvard University role after newly released emails revealed his repeated contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed to The Harvard Crimson on Wednesday that the professor, who teaches economics, will step away from his duties, adding: “His co-teachers will complete the remaining three class sessions of the courses he has been teaching with them this semester, and he is not scheduled to teach next semester.”

The university has also launched an urgent review into Summers’ correspondence with the convicted sex offender. He will also take leave from directing the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government.

“Mr. Summers has decided it’s in the best interest of the Center for him to go on leave from his role as Director as Harvard undertakes its review,” the spokesperson told the newspaper in a statement late Wednesday.

The move comes a day after a viral video showed Summers this week, apparently resuming his lecturing role for the first time since the Epstein email revelations, beginning the session by apologizing to students.

Summers’ retreat from public life and commitments has led him to step down from his role as a contributor at Bloomberg TV and the OpenAI board. The saga has also cost him his contract with The New York Times.

The scrutiny follows messages released by the House Oversight Committee, showing Summers sought Epstein’s advice on personal relationships from November 2018 to July 2019, years after the disgraced financier’s conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In one exchange, Epstein, calling himself Summers’ “wing man,” claimed an unnamed woman was “doomed to be with you.” Summers replied: “Think for now I’m going nowhere with her except economics mentor.”

Despite initial reports, the spokesperson insists the woman was never a Harvard student. Summers himself told The Crimson he had “great regrets in my life” and called his association with Epstein “a major error of judgment.”

Harvard says it is now reviewing all individuals named in the documents, including Summers’ wife.