VIDEO: Harvard Student Records Larry Summers Addressing Epstein Link Before Class

A Harvard University student recorded the moment Professor Larry Summers began his economics class by addressing his “shame” at his past involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

The video, circulating on X, captures Summers addressing newly public emails that revealed his continued contact with Epstein even after the financier’s 2008 conviction. He told students:

Some of you may have seen my statement of regret, expressing my shame with respect to what I did in communication with Mr. Epstein and that I’ve said I’m going to step back from public activities for a while for a time but that I think it’s very important to fulfil my teaching obligations. And so, with your permission, I’m gonna… we’re gonna go forward and talk about the material in the class.

The student who posted the clip captioned: “POV your Harvard prof opens class by recognizing he’s in the Epstein files” – accompanied by two vomiting emojis.

Summers, who previously led Harvard as its president after serving as former President Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and later as former President Barack Obama’s National Economic Council director, resumed teaching Program in General Education at the university after messages showed that he consulted Epstein in 2018 and 2019 about a woman he wanted to date, more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

In one exchange from 2018, Summers forwarded an email from the woman and sought Epstein’s judgment.

“Think no response for a while probably appropriate,” he wrote. As the Harvard Crimson later noted, the woman appears to be Keyu Jin, a 2004 Harvard graduate and then a professor at the London School of Economics.

Epstein replied: “She’s already begining [sic] to sound needy :) nice.”

The messages continued into 2019, with Summers writing: “Tone was not of good feeling. I dint [sic] want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits.”

Epstein’s responded: “Shes smart. making you pay for past errors,” he wrote. “ignore the daddy im going to go out with the motorcycle guy, you reacted well.. annoyed shows caring., no whining showed strentgh [sic].”

Summers addressed the emails last week saying he was “deeply ashamed” at his “misguided decision” to speak with Epstein, adding that he planned to withdraw from public life and commitments, which included stepping down from his role as a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV, as confirmed by a Bloomberg News spokesperson. On Wednesday it was reported that Summers had also resigned from the OpenAI Board of Directors.

Following the revelations The New York Times confirmed it would not renew Summers’s one-year contributor contract, telling the Harvard Crimson: “We do not intend to renew this contract. We thank him for his contributions.”

