Larry Summers Resigns From Open AI Board in Latest Fallout From Jeffrey Epstein Email Furor

Larry Summers, a former economic official under President Barack Obama, has resigned from the board at OpenAI, days after he was revealed to have exchanged emails with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“In line with my announcement to step away from public commitments, I have decided to resign from the board of OpenAI,” Summers said in a statement to CNBC on Wednesday. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress.”

Summers was appointed to the OpenAI board of directors back in November 2023, when CEO Sam Altman — ousted by the previous board — returned to the company following an employee revolt, CNN reported at the time.

The move came several days after revelations that Summers, who served as Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary before becoming Obama’s National Economic Council director, sought Epstein’s help in 2018 and 2019 with a protege he was pursuing romantically.

The emails with Epstein were exchanged a decade after the notorious sex trafficker pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

It’s the latest effort by Summers to step away from his public obligations following the Epstein mess.

Summers will, however, stay on as a professor at Harvard.

