‘Get the Bum Off the Air!’ Trump Demands Jimmy Kimmel Be Yanked From TV After Late-Night Host Mocks Him in Monologue

President Donald Trump lashed out at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday after Kimmel mocked Trump’s poll numbers and criticized his move to host “a murderer for dinner at the White House.”

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” questioned Trump in a Truth Social post on Wednesday evening. “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!”

Trump made his post shortly after Kimmel tore into the president during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue.

In it, Kimmel ripped Trump over his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, mocked his poll numbers, and criticized the president for throwing a lavish dinner for Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“They had a murderer for dinner at the White House last night,” remarked Kimmel. “Trump hosted a black tie gala for the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, who also happened to be one of Jeffrey Epstein’s good pals. According to the writer Michael Wolff, Epstein and MBS, as they call him, were so tight they would play video games together for hours.”

After likening the gala to “an alumni dinner for the Legion of Doom,” Kimmel then displayed a poll which showed just 38% of Americans approved of the job Trump was doing in the White House so far.

Trump celebrated in September after Kimmel’s show was temporarily suspended over remarks Kimmel made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

After Kimmel’s show returned to the air, Trump made a threatening post toward ABC, suggesting that he was thinking about suing the network again.

“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE,” questioned Trump. “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”