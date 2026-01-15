Mamdani Calls for Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil to Remain Free After Court Reversal

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) on Thursday called for Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to remain free after a court reversed a ruling that previously released him.

Hours earlier, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the federal district court in New Jersey that ordered his release in June 2025 had no authority to do so. Khalil was in and out of custody throughout much of 2025 following his role in campus protests at Columbia University. Although he primarily acted as a negotiator between the student protesters and the university, the federal government alleged that Khalil engaged in pro-Hamas activities and that his support of a terrorist organization was grounds for deportation. He was first detained in March after federal agents took him from his apartment.

In response to the appeals court’s decision, Mamdani posted a statement on social media reaffirming his support for the student activist.

“Last year’s arrest of Mahmoud Khalil was more than just a chilling act of political repression,” Mamdani said, “it was an attack on all of our constitutional rights. Now, as the crackdown on pro-Palestinian free speech continues, Mahmoud is being threatened with rearrest. Mahmoud is free—and must remain free.”

As noted in a report from The Associated Press, the ruling from the appeals courts does not mean Khalil will be immediately detained again. Additionally, the federal government did not confirm if it intends to bring him in.