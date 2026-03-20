Boebert Comes Out Swinging Against Trump Admin. Request for Iran War Money: ‘I’m Not Doing That’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she will not support any supplemental funding bill to pay for the Iran war, no matter what the price tag is.

The Department of Defense is seeking $200 billion in supplemental funds to keep paying for the war on Iran, which President Donald Trump launched on Feb 28. The war is costing American taxpayers about $1 billion a day, to say nothing of skyrocketing gas prices.

On Thursday, CNN’s Manu Raju caught up with Boebert on Capitol Hill and asked about the additional funding the Trump administration is expected to seek from Congress.

“I will not vote for a war supplemental,” she said. “No. I am a no. I’ve already told leadership. I am a no on any war supplementals. I am so tired of spending money elsewhere. I am tired of the industrial-war complex getting all of our hard-earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can’t afford to live. We need America First policies right now, and that? I’m not doing that.”

Later in the day, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) appeared on CNN, and said the $200 billion figure is likely just the administration’s starting number, and that the amount would probably be less. In a weird twist, he said Iran should pay for the bill.

“I would actually like to see Iran pay for this, whether it’s $20 billion or $200 billion, whatever it is,” Perry said.

He later clarified that the money from Iran would have to be paid out by a future regime that is friendlier to the U.S.

For their part, some prominent Democrats have not ruled out voting to fund the war that they say they oppose.

Watch above via CNN.

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