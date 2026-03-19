Jake Tapper Cracks Up at Cop Who Testified, ‘I Don’t Know,’ When Asked if His Wife Was Cheating on Him

CNN’s Jake Tapper enjoyed a good laugh on Thursday after watching a police officer testify in court that he could not be sure whether his wife was cheating on him.

On Wednesday, a jury in Ohio ruled in favor of Afroman, the rapper behind the 2000 hit song “Because I Got High,” in a defamation lawsuit brought by police officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Tapper covered the story on Thursday’s edition of The Lead, where he said Afroman’s most famous song “was a banger back then. It’s a banger right now.”

In 2022, Adams County police executed a search warrant at the home of Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. The police were supposedly looking for signs of drug trafficking and kidnapping, but found no such evidence. In response, Foreman recorded an album about the incident called Lemon Pound Cake, which features songs titled “The Police Raid,” “Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera,” and Will You Help Me Repair My Door,” among other tracks.

“They found no kidnapping victims,” Afroman sings in one of the songs. “Just some lemon pound cake.”

“Lemon pound cake,” Tapper echoed. “After hearing the many songs written by Afroman at their expense, believe it or not, the police officers who broke into his house sued Afroman for defamation in 2023.”

Tapper then played a clip of one of the officers testifying at the trial:

COUNSELOR: Does it paint you in a false light? OFFICER: Yes, that my wife is cheating on me with Mr. Foreman. COUNSELOR: But we all know that’s not true, correct? OFFICER: I don’t know. […] COUNSELOR: Wait, you don’t know if your wife’s cheating on you or not?

Tapper let out a wheezing laugh and welcomed Afroman to the show.

“Mr. Foreman, how are you feeling after this decision by the jury?” the host asked.

“Rejoiceful,” Afroman replied. “I feel great. I feel real good, I feel good. I’m happy that freedom of speech and common sense are still around.”

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!