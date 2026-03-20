Body Cam Footage of Justin Timberlake’s DUI Arrest Released

Police body camera footage from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest in June 2024 was released on Friday.

In the footage, police officers in Sag Harbor, New York, give Timberlake field sobriety tests that appear to puzzle him.

“These are like, hard tests,” he says at one point. An officer asked Timberlake to walk in a straight line, which he attempted to do, only for the musician to stop and say, “My heart’s racing.” After he was arrested, Timberlake’s friend expressed indignation.

“You’re arresting Justin Timberlake right now??!!” she exclaimed before asking if she could give the arrestee her phone. Police replied that that would be against policy.

“Can you guys please just do me a favor ’cause you loved ‘Bye Bye Bye’ or ‘Sexyback?’ Do me one favor!” she exclaimed.

Believe it or not, officers allowed the woman to speak with Timberlake as he sat in the back of a quad car. While in the car, Timberlake asked the officers why he was being arrested.

Timberlake had sued to prevent the footage from being released, calling such an act “an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” TMZ reported that Timberlake and Sag Harbor police came to an agreement by which only part of the footage would be made public.

In September 2024, Timberlake pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and agreed to pay $500 and serve 25 hours of community service.

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