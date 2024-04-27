Man Who Filmed Ashli Babbitt Death In Capitol Riot Sentenced To Six Years

The man who filmed the shooting of Ashli Babbitt was sentenced earlier this week to six years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021.

Back in November of last year, Utah resident John Earle Sullivan was found guilty of obstruction and official proceeding as well as being in possession of a dangerous weapon while on Capitol grounds.

According to the Justice Department, on Friday U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth sentenced him to six years imprisonment along with 36 months of supervised released and addition $2,000 fine.

During the Capitol attack, Sullivan wore a ballistic vest, gas mask, and wielded a bull horn while fellow rioters to “get in that shit” and “storm that shit.” Prosecutors claimed that Sullivan the inside of the Capitol in order to avoid getting arrested.

“According to court documents, in the days and weeks leading to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Sullivan used various digital platforms and personas to present himself as an activist; however, on these platforms, Sullivan made his true objectives clear: to cause pure chaos and disruption to the status quo,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia in a statement.

The Justice Department has charged nearly 1,400 individual across all 50 states for crimes related to the January 6th attack since it occurred more than two years ago.

Sullivan filmed Babbitt climbing through a broken window in the Capitol building before she was shot. According to the Washington Post, Sullivan made over $90,000 for his videos of the riot before his conviction.

The DOJ noted that Sullivan actively participated in the riot by encouraging rioters to break windows and demanded law enforcement stand down while the attack was ongoing.