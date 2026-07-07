‘Shame on the Republican Party’: MTG Rages at Mitch McConnell’s Medical Situation, Accuses His Wife of Being a CCP Spy

TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman caught up with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as she was in New York City to tape The View on Tuesday and asked the MAGA firebrand about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) medical situation.

“Listen, I wanted to get your thoughts on the Mitch McConnell situation. He’s been hospitalized for weeks. Other than that, we don’t really know what’s going on. What do you think about it?” Wasserman asked.

“I think it’s extremely serious, and I’d like to say shame on the Republican Party for just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically laying in a hospital like a vegetable,” Greene replied, adding:

And his wife flew to China and met with the vice president of China just days after he basically died, and they brought him back with CPR and took him to the hospital. But, you know what, it doesn’t surprise me from the establishment, because this is what they support. They support people holding on to power until they’re practically dead, or they die in office. And this is why the state of our country is so pathetic.

Wasserman followed up, “So, do you want Republican senators and leadership to be speaking out against this? Like, what do you want from them exactly, if they don’t know what’s going on with it?”

😳 Marjorie Taylor Greene tells @jacob_wass that Sen. Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, is a communist spy. pic.twitter.com/s1aVN7uZGN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2026

“Yeah, Mitch McConnell had a stroke on television — I think it was last year — and that was the earliest sign. But none of these elected officials, Republican, Democrat, congressmen, senators, should ever stay in office until they’re ailing in health,” Greene shot back, adding:

Joe Biden is another one. He was the president while he had dementia and was clearly failing on the world stage. But no, shame on every single person in Washington, D.C., that doesn’t call this out and demand Mitch McConnell’s family step up and announce his resignation and take care of their family member, because there needs to be a new election held in Kentucky where they can have a functioning person serve as a senator. And then, also, you know, I want to call this out — this really irritates me — the Republican Party is all campaigning against communism right now. What about Elaine Chao? Elaine Chao flew to China and met with the vice president just a few days after Mitch McConnell practically died and went to the hospital. So when are we going to call out a possible communist Chinese spy right there?

Wasserman clarified, “You’re calling his wife a possible Chinese —”

Greene insisted, “Yes, yes, yes, 100 percent.”

“What woman leaves her husband’s side while he is dead or dying in the hospital, flies to China, and meets with the vice president? Answer me that,” she continued, slamming Chao, who is also a former Trump cabinet secretary.

Watch the clip above.

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