CNN aired footage of the fiery results of retaliatory U.S. strikes against Iran while reading a statement from a U.S. official declaring the strikes are “punishment.”

CNN’s Sara Sidner, filling in for Kaitlan Collins on The Source, showed footage from the port city of Bandar Abbas in which buildings could be seen on fire, and people could be heard screaming. She noted there were also reports of explosions on the oil export hub of Kharg Island.

“This is punishment,” Sidner said, reading from a statement to CNN from a U.S. official about the strikes.

U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday that Iran was in “clear violation” of a ceasefire after three commercial ships were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through. Three ships were struck by projectiles on Tuesday after attempting to use an Omani route that was set up as part of the recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the U.S. and Iran.

CENTCOM announced:

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.

Also part of the deal with Iran would have been the lifting of sanctions on its ability to sell oil. The Treasury Department, though, revoked a waiver on sanctions in light of the Strait of Hormuz attacks.

President Donald Trump said on Monday in the Oval Office that there will either be a deal with Iran soon or the U.S. will “finish the job.”

“We’re either going to make a deal or we’re ​going to finish the job, okay? And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal, because I don’t want to affect 91 ​million people,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

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