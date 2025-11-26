Mother of Karoline Leavitt’s Nephew Arrested by ICE

A woman with a connection to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been arrested as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Bruna Ferreira was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Revere, Massachusetts, WCVB in Boston reported on Tuesday night.

Ferreira has an 11-year-old son with Michael Leavitt, who is the press secretary’s brother. Ferreira emigrated from Brazil as a child and is being held in ICE custody in Louisiana.

Michael Leavitt, a New Hampshire resident, told WMUR that his son lives full-time with him and his wife, and added that Ferreira still has a relationship with her son. He said that his son has not spoken with Ferreira since her arrest several weeks ago.

In a statement, Michael Leavitt said that his “only concern has always been the safety, well-being, and privacy of [his] son.”

Ferreira’s attorney said his client came to the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“She’s in the process of actually getting her residency and she was abruptly arrested and taken from her young child right before Thanksgiving,” her attorney Todd Pomerleau told WCVB, which published a statement from a source familiar with the situation.

“This individual is the mother of Karoline’s nephew and they have not spoken in many years,” the source said. “The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security also issued a statement.

“ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreria, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil. She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999,” the statement said. “She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.”

Pomerleau disputes that his client has a criminal history.

“Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever,” he said. “I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There’s no charges out there. She’s not a criminal illegal alien.”

