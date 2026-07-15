MS NOW Announces Major Pre-Midterm Live Event in Texas: ‘One of the Country’s Defining Battlegrounds’

MS NOW is taking its biggest live audience event to Texas this fall, planting its flagship fan gathering in one of the country’s fiercest political battlegrounds just weeks before the 2026 midterm elections.

The network announced Wednesday that MS NOW Live: Together in Texas will be held on September 26 at the University of Texas in Arlington, marking the first time its annual community event has been staged outside New York.

The move puts the network’s marquee live event on the ground as national attention intensifies on Texas — home to some of the cycle’s most closely watched Senate races and a focal point for debates on immigration, voting rights, education and the economy. Earlier in September, the Republican party is holding a first-ever two-day “midterm convention” in Dallas.

The all-day event will feature many of the network’s biggest on-air personalities, including Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Jen Psaki, Stephanie Ruhle, Ari Melber, Eugene Daniels and Rev. Al Sharpton, among others.

Attendees will also be able to purchase tickets for a separate “We The People Community Dinner,” featuring audience conversations with Maddow and Psaki, a live recording of Clock It with Symone & Eugene, and an interactive session hosted by Jacob Soboroff.

The event will also be used to promote MS NOW’s forthcoming paid membership program, with every ticket including an offer for a one-year subscription.

Lauren Peikoff, executive producer of MS NOW Live, said of the event:

After several incredible years in New York, we’re thrilled to take MS NOW Live on the road, this time to Texas, where everything is bigger, including the conversations shaping our collective futures. With a consequential midterm election only a few months away, we’re bringing our trusted anchors and reporters together to directly engage with our audience for a day filled with lively discussions, meaningful connections, and unforgettable moments that will highlight the power of democracy and community during such a critical point in our country’s history.

The event follows previous editions in Manhattan and Brooklyn that drew attendees from across the U.S. and overseas.

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