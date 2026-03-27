Newsom’s Press Office Shreds ‘Sleepy Sean’ Duffy After Near-Collision Between Passenger Jet, Military Helicopter: ‘FOCUS ON YOUR JOB!’

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) notorious press office social media account pummeled Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after a new report of a near-collision at an airport in his state.

The Newsom Press Office rant on X came in reply to a World News Tonight report about the near-collision, which occurred on Tuesday at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

“There have been WAY TOO MANY close calls under Sleepy Sean’s watch,” the post read. “A United flight just nearly collided with a military Blackhawk. @SecDuffy PLEASE FOCUS ON YOUR JOB!”

There have been WAY TOO MANY close calls under Sleepy Sean’s watch. A United flight just nearly collided with a military Blackhawk. @SecDuffy PLEASE FOCUS ON YOUR JOB! https://t.co/bUGYHQntbK — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 27, 2026

The Sikorsky Blackhawk helicopter crossed into the path of a landing United 737 carrying 168 people on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

No one was injured in the incident, but the two aircraft reportedly came within 525 feet of colliding.

Duffy, who has been active on social media in regard to Sunday’s runway crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Thursday’s Trump cabinet meeting, has not yet commented on the John Wayne Airport situation.

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