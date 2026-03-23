JUST IN: Two Killed After Air Canada Jet Crashes Into Vehicle at LaGuardia Forcing Airport Shutdown

Two crew members were killed after an Air Canada passenger jet collided with a Port Authority vehicle on a runway late Sunday, grounding all flights and forcing a full shut down at LaGuardia airport.

Both the aircraft’s pilot and co-pilot were confirmed killed when the aircraft crashed into a vehicle, that had been responding to a separate incident on the airfield, at around 11:40pm (ET). The plane, operated by Jazz Aviation on behalf of Air Canada, which confirmed the aircraft was carrying 76 people at the time of the collision, including four crew members.

The Port Authority said 41 passengers were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and New York-Presbyterian Queens for treatment but that 32 had since been released. Two emergency responders, described as a sergeant and an officer, sustained broken limbs but were reported to be in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that the aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ-900 twin-jet arriving from Montreal when the collision occurred on Runway 4. The plane had reportedly almost completed its landing and was travelling at approximately 30mph at the time of impact.

Images from the scene showed the jet stationary on the runway with visible damage to its forward underside, while emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft in the aftermath.

The Port Authority described the vehicle involved as an aircraft rescue and firefighting truck, staffed by police officers. Officials have not yet detailed why it was positioned on the runway as the plane approached.

LaGuardia Airport was immediately closed following the crash, with the FAA confirming that no flights would depart or arrive until at least 2pm (ET) Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued its own statement via X, explaining it has deployed a “go team” and would send additional investigators later Monday, while the FAA confirmed it is conducting its own inquiry.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

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