‘Retard Right’: Conservative Commentator Torches Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and MTG in Scathing CPAC Speech

Conservative commentator Josh Hammer unleashed on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Marjorie Taylor Greene during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, characterizing the trio as members of the “retard right.”

“You probably noticed that things feel a bit off in the conservative movement at this time,” began Hammer, who made an exception for President Donald Trump and his administration. “It is only when we look outside the administration to the conservative influencer class, those who dwell in ‘podcastistan,’ as some now call it, when we see things going perhaps slightly less well. Don’t get me wrong, many of the biggest conservative stars are superb, and some of them are speaking at this conference. But some others are absolutely terrible, and a few of them are speaking at this conference, too. Matt Gaetz, there’s your shout out. These black-pilling doomsdayers are engaged in a conscientious brain rot op to make the right retarded. The slogan that catapulted Donald Trump to the presidency and continues to define his political career is Make America Great Again. It’s a pithy and inspiring call to action. In it are three distinct claims. First, America was once great. Second, America became less than great. And third, it will one day be made great again. The retard right denizens of Podcastistan reject the fundamental essence, however, of MAGA. Much like the neo-Marxist left, the retard right doesn’t think America was ever great. And they certainly don’t think that America is capable of being made great once again. They are therefore explicitly anti-MAGA. In fact, they are actually just anti-American.”

He continued:

We know this because they openly say it. Tucker Carlson, who wrestled a demon and seems to have lost the fight with the demon, recently hosted on his show a Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece by the name of Jiang Xueqin. On the podcast, Jiang proposed a New World Order, in which the United States joins China, Russia, and Iran as, quote-unquote, “equal partners.” If you think that sounds patently insane, that’s because it is. If you think that sounds indistinguishable from the musings of Noam Chomsky, that’s because it is. But that didn’t stop Carlson from affirming Jiang’s Beijing-approved dystopia as the wisest possible advice and the only path that preserves civilization. Of course, Carlson has also lauded Russia, Maduro’s Venezuela, and even Sharia law. You’d be hard-pressed to find a single anti-American system or regime that Carlson has not, in fact, praised. By the same token, Megyn Kelly, whose insatiable appetite for clicks has overwhelmed whatever decent principles she purports to hold, had a curious guest for her first episode after the commencement of Operation Epic Fury against Iran. That was Marjorie Taylor Greene. In December, just prior to resigning in disgrace after Trump kicked her out of MAGA, Greene met with the radically anti-American Chinese Communist Party-funded group, Code Pink. Instead of celebrating the world historical madman, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, and the remarkable ass-kicking — the remarkable ass-kicking — that Trump had just begun delivering to a regime that’s attacked and killed Americans ever since 1979, Kelly joined Greene in lamentation. “This feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war,” she said. Never mind that President Trump has been calling for the destruction of the mullahs for decades. Decades. In 1980, Trump called for the use of military force against Iran. In 1988, Trump said he’d, quote, “Go in and take Kharg Island,” there near the Strait of Hormuz. Short of tariffs, there is literally no issue, there’s no single issue on which Donald Trump has more consistent over the decades than the issue of Iran. But the cowards of the retard right who simply don’t have the balls to take on President Trump directly, insist that Trump was goaled into the current action by the Israelis ,or perhaps prominent Jewish-Americans, or perhaps some combination thereof. This, simply put, is horsesh*t. Donald Trump is not a dupe, and he is now settling all the MAGA family business. So it’s no wonder that Trump now calls Carlson quote-unquote “not MAGA.” It’s no under he has labeled Kelly, who has been spiraling off into extreme juvenile vulgarity — been talking about micropenises of late — he calls her a quote, “jealous and angry human being with little sway.” And he’s right on that. A new survey from J.L. Partners revealed that Republicans trust Donald Trump over Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly by a whopping 83% to 6% margin. This is not a particularly close call. It is not a coin flip. It i an overwhelming crushing defeat for the retard right. Indeed, at this juncture of his second term, Trump maintains historically high approval ratings from within his own party for a very clear and obvious reason. He’s doing a fantastic job, and he deserves our support. All of that then raises some rather obvious questions. Why are Carlson, Kelly, fellow travelers like the exorable Candace Owens, and yes, some of their allies inside the administration, why are all of them doing this? What is their goal? What is the end goal here? The answer is both simple and harrowing. The goal is to destroy the MAGA coalition and the current iteration of the American right. These subversives have no interest in a strong America that kills arch terrorists who want us dead ,and confronts a Chinese Communist Party that wants us subjugated. They have no interests in a conservative movement that is downstream of the West’s biblical inheritance. Instead, like Putin’s Svenagali Alexander Dugin, they want a coalition movement that makes America great by making Russia and China great. Like the Muslim Brotherhood, they want the Judeo-Christian biblical tradition made great again by making Islam or Sharia law great again. Like Hasan Piker and Howard Zinn, they want to make America great by tearing it down. If that doesn’t sound anything remotely conservative to you, that’s because it isn’t. It’s stupid. It’s evil. It’s flaming, stinking garbage. It is the direct advancement of our enemies’ interests on the world stage. If someone wanted to destroy America from within, what else would he do other than what the brain rot op retard right does on a daily basis? Your job, CPAC, is simple. It is to resoundingly say to the retard right, “No.” The future of this conference depends on it. The future of the movement, indeed, depends on it. And ultimately, the future of this country depends on. So don’t mess it up.

FULL SPEECH: Host Josh Hammer Addresses CPAC 2026 – 03/26/26 pic.twitter.com/Mymf6uyhi0 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 26, 2026

Hammer, a friend of the late Charlie Kirk, has feuded with Kelly, Carlson, and Owens in recent months. Buckley Carlson, the younger brother of Tucker Carlson, drew a rebuke from a host of The Charlie Kirk Show on Thursday after he resurrected the debunked conspiracy theory that Hammer had foreknowledge of the assassination attempt that claimed Kirk’s life last fall.

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