Kash Patel’s Personal Email Breached By Iran-Backed Hackers: DOJ

FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email has been hacked by an Iran-backed group, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

The group, called Handala Hack Team, posted personal photos and other documents including a purported resume to its website, claiming the files were taken directly from Patel’s inbox.

Patel “will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims,” the group’s website said.

A Justice Department official confirmed the hack and said material posted online “appeared to be authentic,” Reuters reported Friday.

JUST IN – FBI director Kash Patel's personal email address hacked, says DOJ. This comes only a day after Iran-linked Handala hacking group claims it breached the FBI: "Soon you will realize that the FBI's security was nothing more than a joke." pic.twitter.com/XeuogL8I0Y — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 27, 2026

1/3‼️ Handala Hack, the hacktivist group behind the data leak of senior engineers at Lockheed Martin and the 200,000-user Intune wipe of Stryker, has released personal photos and a document of current FBI Director Kash Patel on their public website and public Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/iG3PhDrYOu — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) March 27, 2026

Handala describes itself as a pro-Palestinian entity and is believed to be part of the Iranian government’s cyberintelligence units.

“The Gmail address the hackers say they accessed matches an address previously linked to Patel in older data breaches tracked by the dark web intelligence firm District 4 Labs,” Newsweek reported. “A sample of the material appears to include a mix of personal and work-related correspondence dating from 2010 to 2019. The scope of the breach and how the account was accessed were not immediately clear. ”

The FBI hasn’t commented on the breach thus far.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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