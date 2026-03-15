Oscar Host Conan O’Brien Makes Trump ‘Small Penis’ Joke During Show

Oscar Awards host Conan O’Brien took a shot at President Donald Trump’s “small penis” and penchant for naming things after himself as he came back from a commercial break.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held their 98th annual Oscar Awards Show on Sunday night, and viewers watched with the usual anticipation or dread that politics would rear its head during the festivities.

It didn’t take very long, with references to the Epstein Files and the turmoil in the country during the host’s monologue. But after the commercial break, O’Brien snuck in a dig at Trump over his propensity for naming things after himself — and a reference to Trump’s oft-bandied penis size:

CONAN O’BRIEN: We’re vibing with Timothy right now, we’re vibin’, right? He doesn’t think so. All right. Welcome back, we are coming to you live from the has a small penis theater! Let’s see him put his name in front of that.

These are the films vying for the Best Picture:

Bugonia – Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers

F1 – Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers

Hamnet – Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers

Marty Supreme – Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers

One Battle after Another – Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

The Secret Agent – Emilie Lesclaux, Producer

Sentimental Value – Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers

Sinners – Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Train Dreams – Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers

Sinners set a record for the most Academy Award nominations ever, at 16.

Watch above via ABC and The Oscars.

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