Conan O’Brien included a stinging dig at President Donald Trump’s administration in his opening monologue at the 2026 Academy Awards.

O’Brien noted on Sunday night that no British actor was not nominated in the category of Best Actor at the Oscars. He then took a clear dig with a reference to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Two high profile figures have been arrested in the UK over their past relationship to Epstein. Andrew Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) and former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson were both arrested in February over alleged misconduct while in public office.

O’Brien joked on Sunday that even though the Brits missed out on nominations, they were one or two steps ahead when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein.

“That there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. Yeah, a British spokesperson said, yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles,” O’Brien said.

President Donald Trump has faced a mixed reaction from even his own supporters over Epstein. Trump, a former friend of Epstein’s, has called theories about lists of high profile clients of Epstein’s a Democratic “hoax.” Files related to Epstein over a congressional bill forcing their release have faced a mixed reaction, with critics taking a problem with the many redactions, the initial inclusion of victims’ names, and more.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently claimed “all” Epstein files had been released.

Thousands of documents related to Epstein’s case were released after a congressional vote. The late billionaire was a convicted pedophile when he was charged with sex trafficking crimes. Epstein had been friends at one time or another with everyone from Trump former President Bill Clinton at one time or another. He died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while being hit with sex trafficking charges.

Watch above via ABC.

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