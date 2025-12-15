Police Release Video of a New Person of Interest in Brown University Shootings

Officials in Providence, Rhode Island released video Monday of a new person of interest in the Brown University shootings that killed two students and injured nine others.

Authorities said the man is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build, and he was wearing dark clothing.

Col. Oscar Perez, the Chief of the Providence Police Department, asked the public for help in identifying the individual who was also wearing a mask, and beanie, and walking in the areas of Hope Street.

“This is the first video that we are showing you,” Perez said. “The individual is walking on the sidewalk. And this is prior to the incident.”

The video is timestamped at 2 p.m., some two hours before the shootings.

At times, the individual clasped their hands behind their back as they walked.

The second video showed the individual from the back as they crossed the street. The third video showed the person’s left profile as they walked along the sidewalk.

Authorities then released two still photos of the individual.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the new person of interest.

They urge the public to call with tips: 1-272-3121, then dial 0.

“Please, I want to ask you all to follow our channels to stay apprised of what is going on and to stay accurate,” Perez said.

The shootings happened inside a classroom in the Barus and Holley engineering building around 4 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say several rounds were fired from a 9mm handgun.

The victims were identified as sophomore Ella Cook, 19, and freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, who was originally from Uzbekistan. Eight others were injured.

Authorities originally had a 24-year-old person of interest in custody, but ended up releasing him. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley made the surprising announcement during a press conference Sunday night.