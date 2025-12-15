‘You’re a Vulture!’ Tomi Lahren Nukes Candace Owens on Fox News, Urges Erika Kirk to Cancel Meeting

Outkick host and Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren pulled no punches on Monday while arguing that Erika Kirk should not meet privately with conspiracy theorist Candace Owens, who has been promoting all kinds of wild takes on the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

“I understand why she’d want to take this meeting because she wants to put it to rest, and I understand because I think she’s discovered by now that it’s not going away anytime soon,” began Lahren, referring to Owens’s continued suggestion that everyone from the Israeli government to Kirk’s Turning Point USA to the U.S. military was involved in the assassination.

“I personally, if I were her, I wouldn’t do the meeting. I wouldn’t give this other person any content because that’s what this person is going to use it for—content. Because when you have nothing else to talk about, when you’re not talking about conservative policy, we are not talking the conservative agenda or talking about the college conservatives on campus, which is what TPUSA does, right?” Lahren argued, adding:

You need content, and you need to use other people for your content because you’re a vulture! So I wouldn’t give that person any content. I would ignore them, and I would not feed the beast. Now, I understand wanting to do it and wanting to put it to rest, but I think it’s never going to be for some people because they will just continue, continue, continue to feed off that carcass. And I would hope that at some point it ends and some people would find some decency. But I think they’re making way too much money. And that’s the unfortunate part about social media. There used to be a time in media where if you said horrible, disgusting things, you didn’t have much of a platform anymore because nobody would touch you. But then social media happened and YouTube happened, and suddenly you can say awful, horrible things and you can still have an audience and you could make a lot of money. So again, I find it really disgusting we’ve gotten to that place. And I think we also need to talk about the rising antisemitism on the right and how it needs to be squashed because I find it repulsive and disgusting.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.