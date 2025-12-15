‘You Know I’m Arab, Right?’ Jillian Michaels Hits Back at NYT’s Wajahat Ali Calling Her a ‘White Nationalist’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fitness influencer Jillian Michaels called out New York Times opinion writer Wajahat Ali for not doing a “little homework” after he incorrectly claimed she had referred to herself as a “white nationalist” previously.

Their clash happened on Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Michaels and Ali debated violent attacks by radical Muslims after 16 people were slaughtered at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia last weekend.

Ali, after Michaels weighed in on the attack, said he had to deal with her saying a bunch of “hate-filled, stupid, reckless things” about Muslims.

“You, by your own admission, are a white nationalist,” Ali continued.

That comment puzzled Michaels.

“I’m a white nationalist? You know I’m Arab, right? I’m Syrian and Lebanese and Turkish,” Michaels told him. “When did I say I was a white nationalist?”

“You’re not a white nationalist?” Ali responded. “Oh, wasn’t there a clip saying you’re a white nationalist? So you’re not a white nationalist?”

“No,” Michaels said.

“Oh, interesting. Interesting to know,” Ali said.

Michaels pressed him more on his claim, asking what mysterious clip he was referring to. Ali had no answer.

“I’m under the mistaken impression you’re a white nationalist,” Ali said. “I’m glad you’re not.”

“How about a little homework, Wajahat?” Michaels said, while chuckling over the whole thing.

Michaels, a moment earlier, said it was fair to be concerned about Islamist attacks, after the shooting in Australia and an ISIS-inspired attack that killed three Americans in Syria this past weekend. She said that even if 1% of the world’s Muslim population is sympathetic to terrorist attacks, that is still 20 million people to be worried about.

“I don’t think the alarm is about Muslims migrating to America,” she said. “I think the alarm is about assimilation. I don’t think that these two individuals in Bondi represent what I’ve been told is actually two billion Muslims.”

Ali bashed her a few minutes later.

He said ex-President George W. Bush’s War on Terror, following the 9/11 attacks, “caused immense chaos” based on “the same type of bullsh*t that Jillian’s saying right now.” Ali then branded her a “hate monger” who wants to “bring up Islamophobia” and wants to “get rid of all Muslim immigrants.”

Michaels was unmoved by Ali’s shot.

“We have to call out the people who want to destroy the West,” she said.

