Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is not mincing words when it comes to President Donald Trump’s newly-announced deal with Iran.

“Worst foreign policy blunder in decades,” Cassidy said.

In a post to X on Wednesday, the exiting Louisiana senator — who was defeated in a primary race in May, after President Trump endorsed one of his opponents — sounded off on the deal, which he believes is a massive win for Iran.

“Reagan is rolling over in his grave,” Cassidy wrote. “Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future. Now, Iran gets to build brand-new infrastructure under this deal.”

He added, “Before the war, the strait was open, Iran was being crushed by sanctions, and 13 service members were still alive. Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped. This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

Since his defeat, Cassidy has become more vocal in his opposition to various parts of the president’s agenda. On June 3, Cassidy issued a fiery call on the Senate floor for Trump to become more involved in the effort to lower healthcare costs.

“Mr. President, get engaged!” Cassidy screamed — while pounding his hand on a desk.

But Wednesday’s comments unquestionably break new ground in the strained Trump-Cassidy relationship. Trump, for his part, has reveled in Cassidy’s loss.

“His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on May 16.

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